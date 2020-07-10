Apple has been forced to reclose a further 11 stores in the U.S. following a rise of COVID-19 infections in surrounding areas.

As noted by Michael Steeber and 9to5Mac:

Apple is reclosing 11 more US stores in California, Maryland, Ohio, and Tennessee due to deteriorating COVID-19 conditions. The latest round of reclosings adds to 2 stores temporarily shuttered earlier this week for a total of 91 US locations reclosed due to COVID-19.

In recent days, Apple has been forced to close a good number of stores in both the U.S. and further afield, due to COVID-19 spikes caused by the easing of preventative measures. They include four stores in Victoria, Australia following a spike in Melbourne, as well as reclosures in Florida, Texas, Mississippi and Utah.

The latest stores to close are:

California: Brea Mall (Brea), South Coast Plaza (Costa Mesa), Irvine Spectrum Center (Irvine), Mission Viejo (Mission Viejo), Fashion Island (Newport Beach), El Paseo Village (Palm Desert), State Street (Santa Barbara), Promenade Temecula (Temecula)

Maryland: Columbia

Ohio: Kenwood Towne Centre (Cincinnati)

Tennessee: CoolSprings Galleria (Franklin)

As the report notes, these stores will close from today, July 10, however, it seems that Apple will honor customers with online orders ready for collection and Genius Bar appointments scheduled through July 12.

Latest COVID-19 figures show the virus very much on the rise in parts of the US including Texas, California, and Florida. With the virus very much trending upwards according to figures, it seems possible that there may be plenty more store closures on the way.