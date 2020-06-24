As Apple continues to slowly emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, it plans to reopen a total of 38 more stores over the course of today and tomorrow, June 24 and 25.

As 9to5Mac's Michael Steeber reports, today, Apple will reopen its two Singapore stores today, three stores in Ontario, Canada, and 27 U.S. stores.

Its two Singapore Stores, Apple Jewel Changi Airport and Apple Orchard Road, reopen today. As do three stores in Ontario, Apple Mapleview Centre, Apple Markville Shopping Centre, and Apple Upper Canada Mall.

The stores reopening in the U.S. are:

Apple Cherry Creek - Denver

Apple Lincoln Park - Chicago

Apple Michigan Avenue - Chicago

Apple Deer Park - Deer Park

Apple Main Place - Naperville

Apple Northbrook - Northbrook

Apple Oakbrook - Oak Brook

Apple Orland Square Mall - Orland Park

Apple Woodfield - Schaumburg

Apple Old Orchard - Skokie

Apple Annapolis - Annapolis

Apple Bethesda Row - Bethesda

Apple Montgomery Mall - Bethesda

Apple Columbia - Columbia

Apple Towson center - Towson

Apple Mall of America - Bloomington

Apple Southdale - Edina

Apple Ridgedale - Minnetonka

Apple Rosedale Center - Rosedale

Apple Providence Place - Providence

Apple Clarendon - Arlington

Apple Pentagon City - Arlington

Apple Fair Oaks - Fairfax

Apple Tysons Corner - McLean

Apple Short Pump Town Center - Richmond

Apple Potomac Town Center - Woodbridge

Apple Bayshore - Glendale

Apple Mayfair - Wauwatosa

On June 25, Apple will reopen its five Quebec stores in Canada, they are Apple DIX30 in Brossard, Apple Carrefour Laval in Lava, Apple Sainte-Catherine in Montreal, Apple Pointe-Claire in Fairview Pointe-Claire, and Apple Place Ste-Foy in Quebec City.

As with all other Apple store reopenings, measures are in place to ensure customer and employee safety. Stores will operate limited hours and store occupancy, temperature checks, social distancing, continuous deep cleaning, and mandatory face coverings or masks, which can be provided.