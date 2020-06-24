What you need to know
- Apple is reopening 38 more stores.
- That includes its two Singapore stores.
- Eight stores are reopening in Canada, as well as 28 more in the U.S.
As Apple continues to slowly emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, it plans to reopen a total of 38 more stores over the course of today and tomorrow, June 24 and 25.
As 9to5Mac's Michael Steeber reports, today, Apple will reopen its two Singapore stores today, three stores in Ontario, Canada, and 27 U.S. stores.
Its two Singapore Stores, Apple Jewel Changi Airport and Apple Orchard Road, reopen today. As do three stores in Ontario, Apple Mapleview Centre, Apple Markville Shopping Centre, and Apple Upper Canada Mall.
The stores reopening in the U.S. are:
- Apple Cherry Creek - Denver
- Apple Lincoln Park - Chicago
- Apple Michigan Avenue - Chicago
- Apple Deer Park - Deer Park
- Apple Main Place - Naperville
- Apple Northbrook - Northbrook
- Apple Oakbrook - Oak Brook
- Apple Orland Square Mall - Orland Park
- Apple Woodfield - Schaumburg
- Apple Old Orchard - Skokie
- Apple Annapolis - Annapolis
- Apple Bethesda Row - Bethesda
- Apple Montgomery Mall - Bethesda
- Apple Columbia - Columbia
- Apple Towson center - Towson
- Apple Mall of America - Bloomington
- Apple Southdale - Edina
- Apple Ridgedale - Minnetonka
- Apple Rosedale Center - Rosedale
- Apple Providence Place - Providence
- Apple Clarendon - Arlington
- Apple Pentagon City - Arlington
- Apple Fair Oaks - Fairfax
- Apple Tysons Corner - McLean
- Apple Short Pump Town Center - Richmond
- Apple Potomac Town Center - Woodbridge
- Apple Bayshore - Glendale
- Apple Mayfair - Wauwatosa
On June 25, Apple will reopen its five Quebec stores in Canada, they are Apple DIX30 in Brossard, Apple Carrefour Laval in Lava, Apple Sainte-Catherine in Montreal, Apple Pointe-Claire in Fairview Pointe-Claire, and Apple Place Ste-Foy in Quebec City.
As with all other Apple store reopenings, measures are in place to ensure customer and employee safety. Stores will operate limited hours and store occupancy, temperature checks, social distancing, continuous deep cleaning, and mandatory face coverings or masks, which can be provided.
