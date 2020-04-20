Business Chat is still in Beta, but it allows customers to get in contact with businesses right through iMessage. If you've chatted with Apple Support recently, there's a good chance you've used the service. As Apple describes it

While it has not yet achieved widespread adoption, Business Chat is already available from many notable businesses including Discover, Hilton, Home Depot, Lowes, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Wells Fargo.

Today, it appears that the service could now be adopted by hundreds of more businesses. Reported by 9to5Mac, customer support platform Conversocial has announced support for the service for all of the businesses on its platform.

Ido Bornstein-HaCohen, CEO of Conversocial, announced the support in a press release.

"We are proud to support Apple Business Chat, which offers a powerful, engaging new way for businesses to connect with their customers where they are and when they want, using the Messages app on Apple products ... Businesses that use Conversocial can easily sign up to use Apple Business Chat beta to power conversational messaging."

Popular cosmetics company Lush is one of Conversocial's customers and has already deployed Business Chat for its customers. Naomi Rankin, Customer Care Manager of Lush Cosmetics, says that the company is excited to give their community a more convenient way of contacting them.

"We are really pleased to be offering Apple Business Chat to provide customers with an easy and convenient way of connecting with us ... We always welcome the chance to try new ways to enhance our customers' experience with Lush, and to communicate with the wider Lush Community."

Some of Conversocial's other notable partners include Audi, Tesco, Hertz, British Airways, and Alaska Airlines. While the company has not announced any of its other customers adopting the platform, we'll have to keep an eye out and see if Business Chat shows up in the near future.