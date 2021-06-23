More claimed iPhone 13 dummy units with new cameras have appeared online

A new image claiming to show iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max dummy units has appeared on Twitter. That image shows us much of what we've come to expect including a redesigned camera layout on the iPhone 13 models.

Shared to Twitter by Sonny Dickson, the image shows Silver, Black, and Space Gray color options across the four models but unfortunately doesn't give us a good look at something we're all interested in – the size of those camera bumps!

iPhone 13 and 13 Pro dummies. All 4 sizes still in the running. Camera module placement changed on the regular 13s. Pro Max looks slightly larger pic.twitter.com/RqxNiOfBnb — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) June 23, 2021

What we do see is the new design that's expected to come to iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini cameras. The lenses are now moved to opposite corners of the square bump, rather than one being above the other as they were last year. We expect all iPhone 13 models to benefit from the same impressive sensor-shift image stabilization tech afforded last year's iPhone 12 Pro Max as well.

Dickson's tweet suggests the iPhone 13 Pro Max dummy unit is larger than the iPhone 12 Pro Max that's been on sale for almost a year – something previous rumors have already prepared us for due in part to the use of a larger battery.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 13 lineup in or around September, COVID-19 and semiconductor shortages permitting. Even the name is still unknown at this point, but what we do know is that the new flagship handset is going to be the best iPhone ever.