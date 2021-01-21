What you need to know
- Morgan Stanley has raised its target share price for Apple.
- Katy Huberty says that MS expects Apple to post all-time record quarterly revenue and earnings.
- It follows reports Apple could announce its first-ever $100 billion quarter.
Morgan Stanley has raised its target share price for Apple to $152 ahead of what could be "all-time record" earnings.
In an investors note relayed by Philip Elmer-DeWitt Katy Huberty writes:
Our recent conversations suggest investors expect Apple to release solid, but not great, December quarter results. We disagree and believe that Apple is likely to report all-time record quarterly revenue and earnings.
Our checks point to strength across Apple's entire Product and Services portfolio, and we model double digit Y/Y growth for all 5 revenue segments in the December quarter, with risk skewed to the upside for iPhone, Mac and Services.
Specifically, Morgan Stanley estimates Apple's December Quarter revenue earnings will be $108.2 billion, 5% ahead of consensus. That would come thanks to earnings per share estimates of $1.50, around 7% above consensus.
According to reports earlier this week, consensus earnings per share for Apple sits at $1.39 billion. From that report:
New reports indicate Apple could unveil a bumper earnings report at its call on January 27, possibly making it Apple's first-ever $100 billion quarter.
First, from LLD:
This three-monthly ritual might grab a few more headlines than normal because analysts expect Apple to generate sales of more than $100 billion a single quarter for the first time in its history. Russ Mould, AJ Bell Investment Director. "If the consensus forecast of $102.6 billion is attained, that would equate to year-on-year sales growth of 12%, the fastest rate of advance in ten quarters.
Apple will announce its earnings at a call on January 27 at 2 pm PT.
iPhone 13 will have a smaller notch thanks to Face ID upgrade
A new Digitimes report says that Apple will reduce the size of the notch in the iPhone 13, enabled by a redesigned Face ID system.
Apple still can't keep up with iPhone 12 Pro demand
Morgan Stanley's Katy Huberty says that Apple has slashed 2M iPhone 12 mini units so it can try to keep up with iPhone 12 Pro demand.
Linux now 'completely usable' on M1 Mac mini
Corellium's Chris Wade says Linux is now "completely usable" on the M1 Mac mini when booting from a USB stick.
Apple-themed Pride shirts you'll love to wear
Apple's iconic rainbow logo has often been associated with the LGBT+ movement. Show your support by wearing an Apple-themed Pride t-shirt, including the one we like the best.