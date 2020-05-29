There are a lot of portable batteries out there with different designs and functions. I typically prefer to have extra large battery packs on hand during vacations and work trips. However, they're pretty bulky options for when I'm just going to be away for a day or partying with friends for the night. That's where more compact battery packs like the Moshi IonGo 5K Duo come in. This handy device offers both a built-in lightning cable and built-in USB-C cable within one compact design. On top of that, the IonGo 5K Duo's small size allows it to easily fit into my purse, backpack, or pocket without taking up that much room.

Moshi IonGo 5K Duo What I like

The Moshi IonGo 5K Duo is a beautifully designed portable battery. But there's more to this device than its looks. Easy transport & gorgeous design Doesn't take up much room

This portable battery has one of the most gorgeous designs I've ever seen. The dual cables wrapped around the compact battery that is also swaddled in soft vegan leather not only make the device beautiful to look at but also make it compact and convenient. Speaking as a woman who's owned her share of pants with ridiculously small pockets, I appreciate that this device can fit in most of my jeans pockets and doesn't require me to keep track of any loose cables. It's only about 3.5 inches wide and about an inch thick, which also makes it easy to toss into my backpack, purse, or briefcase without taking up much space. Multipurpose charging Two cable types and fast charging

One cable wraps over the other and both cables hide in the back of unit under the flap, so I don't have to worry about unsightly dangles or loose wires coming off of my battery. Additionally, this design protects the metal contact points on the cables from getting damaged during transit. I simply pop the two cables out when needed and then press them back into place when I'm done. The vegan leather flap magnetizes shut, so I don't have to worry about the cables getting exposed. Because of the way the IonGo 5K Duo is designed, the lighting cable is always the closest cable to the top. This makes it easy to charge my iOS devices but doesn't require that much more work to fish out the USB-C cable that gets stored below it. The USB-C port supports 15W output while the lightning port supports 12W output. As you can see in the picture above, these dual cables allow me to charge up to two devices at a time. So, if you happen to own a device that features a USB-C port like the latest iPad or an Android phone and a device with a lightning port, then this little 5,000 mAh portable battery will really come in handy. Considering that I typically take my Nintendo Switch, my iPad, and my phone with me everywhere I go, this device is really useful. The USB-C port supports 15W output while the lightning port supports 12W output. This means that it can fast charge more recent iPhones and get them to a 50% charge within 15 minutes. When I've got a busy day, being able to recharge my devices quickly instead of waiting around for forever to get enough juice is a big deal. I can even plug one cable into a charger and then plug the other cable into a device for through charging. It's very convenient. Moshi IonGo 5K Duo What I don't like

While I like this portable battery overall, its definitely not perfect. Some limited functions Short cables The short cables makes it difficult for me to charge some of my devices without putting strain on the cables. The cables themselves aren't very long. On the unit I tested, the lightning cable measures at roughly 4.5 inches while the USB-C cable is shorter at roughly 3.75 inches. This doesn't give me a lot of wiggle room and makes it difficult for me to charge some of my devices without putting strain on the cables. I worry that over time, this straining could cause damage to this device. Granted, Moshi does cover this product with a 10-year warranty, so it's likely that any cable problems that develop could be covered by that. The price It's very expensive Considering that this device only contains a 5,000 mAh battery, it is rather expensive compared to several other battery packs out there. Granted, this one offers a stylish design and includes the convenience of not one, but two different types of built-in cables, which isn't typical. Still, it can be hard for many people to cough up $75 for a battery that will only be good for a couple charges before running out of juice. That being said, if you regularly take day trips to visit family, often go to a local attraction, like taking long hikes, or go on one-day business trips, this could be the perfect compact device to make your electronics last through those experiences. Moshi IonGo 5K Duo Should you buy it?

If you're looking for a small and convenient portable battery to help you get through day-long outings, business trips, and lengthy activities then the Moshi IonGo 5K Duo is a great buy. It doesn't take up a ton of room so you can easily fit it in your pocket, purse, or bag. Plus, it has a very classy design that can look good in any setting, whether casual or formal. If it wasn't so expensive, I would have rated it higher. 4.5 out of 5 You will want to be careful not to damage the built-in UBS-C and lightning cables since they cannot be removed. But considering that Moshi backs this device with a 10-year warranty, you'll be able to contact the company if there is an issue. I will say that if you're specifically looking for a portable battery that can last you through a multi-day trip, you might want to look for something a little bigger. Otherwise, the Moshi IonGo 5K Duo is perfect for day to day use.