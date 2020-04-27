Whether you're buying a gift for your own mother or the mother of your children, you want her to know she's special. Whether she's into tech or not, we've got some great ideas here that any mother would enjoy. I'm a mom myself, and I either own and love or would love to own everything on this list.
Health, fitness, connection: Apple Watch Series 5
Yes, an Apple Watch is an outstanding health and fitness device, but it's so much more than that. My Apple Watch keeps me connected. No matter what I'm doing, if one of my kids needs to get ahold of me, I'll know it with a glance at my wrist. The latest model has an always-on display, ECG app, and fall detection.
Jewelry band: Wearlizer Rhinestone X-Link Apple Watch Band
If Mom already owns an Apple Watch and you want to get her a little something to bling it up, Wearlizer makes some beautiful bands at reasonable prices. Turn her Apple Watch into jewelry with this pretty, sparkly band that comes in a variety of color options.
Perfect cup of coffee: Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine
I love a good cup of coffee right when I wake up in the morning, but I don't enjoy messing around with beans and filters and trying to get it just right. The Nespresso system makes a consistently perfect cup in seconds. The VertuoPlus machine makes a variety of coffees from espresso to an extra-large mug. Nespresso recycles their capsules, so there's less waste than other pod systems. You can purchase a bundle with the Aeroccino machine if she likes hot/frothed milk beverages.
Drink beautifully: Sweese Glass Double Walled Insulated Coffee Mugs
This pair of 12.5-ounce double-walled glass mugs is sure to please. Whether she likes to drink coffee or tea, hot or cold beverages, there's something cool about seeing what you're drinking suspended in mid-air. The double-walled design won't sweat, so no coaster is necessary. It also holds in the temperature longer than traditional mugs. These mugs are dishwasher and microwave safe.
Hydrate on the go: Zojirushi Stainless Travel Mug
For busy moms on the go, a great travel mug is a must-have. This 16-ounce double-walled stainless steel vacuum-insulated travel mug keeps cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot for hours. Unlike many travel mugs, this one seals tightly so it can be popped into a bag without spilling. Choose from a handful of fun colors.
Terrific tablet: iPad (10.2-inch)
This well-priced tablet is a fantastic slice of tech. Mom can watch videos, read books and magazines, catch up on emails, surf the web, check out social media, take and edit photos, play games, FaceTime with the family, and much more.
Flowers always appreciated: Dendrobium Purple Orchids with Vase
Who doesn't enjoy fresh flowers? This lovely purple orchid bouquet comes in a protective box with the flowers in water tubes. You can include a personal gift note with the flowers. A vase is included, so Mom doesn't have to scramble around to find one.
A girl's best friend: Diamond Stud Earrings Set in 14K Gold
While certainly an investment, diamond stud earrings are a classic. Mom can enjoy these forever and pass them down to her own daughter someday. This pair from Fifth and Fine contains conflict-free, 100% natural mined AGS Certified I-J, SI2-I1 diamonds. Choose from 0.2 carats up to one carat total weight set in white gold or yellow gold.
Love heart: Altitude Boutique Open Heart Necklace for Women Floating Heart Necklace
A heart is the symbol for love, so let Mom know you love her with this pretty and reasonably priced floating heart necklace. The chain is adjustable anywhere from 15 to 18 inches, so the necklace is layerable and wearable with more outfits. Choose from Silver, Gold, or Rose-Gold tones.
Sounds great: Apple AirPods
You can't go wrong with AirPods. They connect so easily to the iPhone, and they just work as you'd expect from an Apple product. Mom can listen to her favorite tunes, podcasts, and videos. Plus, she can make and take phone calls, and FaceTime calls with the family.
Sweet gift: Godiva Chocolatier Assorted Chocolate Gold Ballotin Gift Box
For my money, I'd rather have a small number of fine chocolates than a lot of cheap candy. Godiva's chocolates are amazing, and you can have them delivered right to Mom for her special day. This eight-piece chocolate box features an assortment of milk, dark, and white chocolate with classic Belgian fillings.
Get in the picture: Adonit 7-in-1 V-Grip Selfie Stick
Who usually takes the photos in your family? In many cases, it's Mom, meaning she doesn't appear in a lot of the family and vacation photos. Get mom into the picture with this handy selfie stick that fits any smartphone. It also attaches to a variety of photographic equipment, comes with a Bluetooth remote, and can be used as a stand.
Show Mom you love her
This Mother's Day, make the mom or moms in your life feel extra-special with a thoughtful gift. I love my Apple Watch, but it's the kind of thing that I probably would never have bought for myself if I didn't write about tech for a living. I definitely take advantage of its fitness and health features. Still, it's the little things that charm me: paging my iPhone when I've misplaced it, using it as a camera remote, the timer while cooking, weather at a glance, and never missing a call or text from my family. And, I love the way it looks, especially with my collection of beautiful bands like Wearlizer's Rhinestone X-Link Apple Watch Band.
I don't know of a woman on this earth that wouldn't appreciate a gorgeous pair of diamond stud earrings. If the big ones are in the budget, go for it, but even the smaller ones will sparkle and delight.
Having been both the mother of small children and now adult children myself, I can tell you that whatever gift you decide to give, the best gift of all is time. If you're the partner giving a gift to the mother of your young children, make her a special breakfast and then take charge of the kids for a while. Give her some time to herself. If you're the adult giving a gift to your own mother, there is nothing on this earth she'd like more from you than time with YOU.
