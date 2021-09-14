Following Apple's announcement of the all-new iPhone 13 lineup, accessory maker Mous has announced products of its own. There are now iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max cases on offer.

Starting with the Mouse Limitless 4.0 case, starting at $59.99, buyers can protect their iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max in a variety of finishes.