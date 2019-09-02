I recently had the opportunity to check out the Mous Flexline Lightning Charging Cable, which is designed to be extra durable.

Designed to withstand over 10,000 bends and durable enough carry 140kg and even pull a car, the new FlexLine charging cable eliminates the standard miseries and misfortunes of low battery life, including broken charge connections, cable tangling, and exposed wires. FlexLine is a 1.5m USB-A to Apple Lightning Port cable, available in a stylish black colorway.

While I didn't try pulling my car with it, nor did I bend it 10,000 times, I can tell that it's a solid cable that is likely to last for a long time. It's lightweight, nice-looking, and of course, it works to charge my iPhone. The only thing I don't like about it as that the plastic around the Lightning end is rather thick. So, if the cutout for the Lightning port on your iPhone case is tight, the cable may not fit in.

The cable is lined with an "ultra-strong aramid carbon fiber braid" which gives it both its strength and its flexibility. The cable's coating is a sleek, black, nylon braid. The heads are reinforced by being double-clamped to the cable. So go ahead and twist, pull, and coil the cable to your heart's content. Flexline is 1.5 meters (4.92 feet) long and 4.2 millimeters (0.17 inches) thick. It's strong enough to carry around a 140-kilogram (308.65-pound) weight, though I can't imagine why you'd want to.

Flexline is MFi certified, meaning it's specially made for the iPhone, iPod, and iPad and it's quality-checked and certified by Apple for safe and efficient charging and data transfer. All Mous products are covered by a lifetime warranty. The Mous Flexline Lightning Charging Cable is available now for $30 at Mous.