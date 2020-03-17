What you need to know
- Movies Anywhere now lets you share movies with friends.
- The Screen Pass feature allows three shares per month.
- It is currently in beta and limited to 6000 titles.
Movies Anywhere is a unique service during a time when many companies are trying to lock customers into their ecosystem. The service, which is backed by Disney, allows users to bring all of their digital movies, purchased across multiple platforms, into one place.
Now, Movies Anywhere is going to let you share your movies with your friends and family. Reported by The Verge, the service is releasing a new feature called "Screen Pass" that allows users to share up to three films per month to one another. Those that accept a movie from a friend will have access to start it for fourteen days and, once started, given seventy-two hours to watch it.
"With Screen Pass, Movies Anywhere users will be able to share up to three films per month, giving temporary access to the recipient. Users will have seven days to accept the offer, which will give them access to the film for 14 days. Once started, recipients will have 72 hours to finish the film. The three-share limit resets on the first of every month, letting you share more films."
According to the service, there are no limits to how many times you can share one of your titles or who you can share it to. This will allow you to theoretically share one movie with three friends and watch it all together.
"There are no limits as to how many times you can share a film or who you can share it to — meaning, unlike lending someone your prized Mad Max: Fury Road Blu-ray, you can share a copy of the film with three friends in the same month, while still being able to watch it yourself. The only thing recipients will need is a Movies Anywhere account."
The "Screen Pass" feature will start as a beta today and be limited to six thousand titles at launch, but Movies Anywhere says that covers around eighty percent of the films currently on its service. Even better, non-beta users can still have films shared to them until the feature comes to all users later this year.
Movies Anywhere currently connects with movie services like iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Vudu, and more.
