Nintendo's highly anticipated sequel has several new online and multiplayer features that we're dying to play. Whether you're playing with a buddy in the same room or playing online with gamers from around the world, it's sure to be a fun experience. Especially given the new challenges and modes that weren't in the original game. Let's dive in and see what this sequel has to offer. Multiplayer modes

Couch Co-op: One of the coolest things about this level builder is that you and a buddy can build courses together on the same screen. Hand a controller to a friend and get building. Once the course has been created, up to four people can play against each other locally. This will provide hours of entertainment as you create difficult challenges and fun environments for others to explore. However, in order to submit your creations for others around the world to play or to play against other's online, you will need a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Network Play: This is split into two sections - Global Play and Nearby Play. In Global Play you can choose between Multiplayer Co-op and Multiplayer Versus. Basically you choose whether the goal of the course is a competitive race to the finish or a more laid back experience where you help each other defeat enemies and get to the end. You'll play against up to three others from around the world. Each person will randomly be designated a playable character and the course will be randomly selected for you. Nearby Play: This is for people in the same vicinity that each have their own Nintendo Switch and their own copy of the game. One player makes a virtual room and the others join in on their own consoles. The internet connection is dependent on the host so you'll want to be in an area with strong Wi-Fi. Everything that requires a Nintendo Switch Online membership

Whether you like it or not, to access Super Mario Maker 2's online features you must have a Nintendo Switch Online membership. All online features are accessed via Course World, an online hub where you can post your own levels or play other gamers' levels. You can also view Leaderboards and update your character profile. Here's everything you can do in Super Mario Maker 2 with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription: Multiplayer Co-op

Multiplayer Versus

Uploading your courses online for others to play

Playing other players' courses online

Download other creators' courses

Leaving comments

Updating your profile

Versus Rating & Leaderboard Ranking

Endless Challenge More details about online offerings

Multiplayer Co-op: Work together with up to three other gamers across the world to overcome enemies and make your way through the course. As long as one person finishes, everyone wins. Gamers will be assigned a character while the course is randomly assigned.

Multiplayer Versus: This mode pits you against up to three other players in a race to the end. First one to finish wins. From what we can tell, it looks like you will randomly be assigned a character and the course will randomly get selected. How well you play affects your Versus Rating in your profile. Some levels will have specific challenges that need to be met in order for anyone to win.

Profile: If other players like the courses you create then you'll earn points towards unlocking medals. You'll also be able to change your Mii character's clothing as you unlock items. Super Mario Maker 2 keeps track of your activity by allowing you to see which courses you've recently played or liked so you can always find your favorites. This is also where you go to see all of the courses you've uploaded.

Versus Rating: Playing multiplayer games online earns you a Versus Rating depending on how well you play against others. Check the Leaderboards to see how your Mario skills rank on a global scale.

Uploading your own creations: There's a lot of freedom and creativity that goes into creating your own course. More elements and features will be unlocked as you continue to play. Once you've perfected your level, you can use the above tags to help people find your creation easier. Upload your course to the Course World and others around the globe will be able to play. Another nice features is that you get to decide whether or not others can leave comments on your work.

Playing others' courses: This game allows you to sort other players' courses by Game Style, Course Theme, Difficulty, Region, Tag, Clear Rate, and Popularity. Category tags include things like Puzzle-solving, Speedrun, Autoscroll, Multiplayer Versus and more so you can find the kind of games you like best.

Leaving comments: You'll be able to leave comments on other players' courses (as long as the course creator has enabled comments). As with most Nintendo online interactions, the things you can say and post are pre-determined to keep the environment safe for players of all ages. The cool thing is, you can leave in-game comments for other players to see while they play the course.

Downloading courses: One of the best things about Super Mario Maker 2 is that you can download other creators' courses and play them even when you don't have an internet connection. This feature is perfect for road trips and traveling.