Universal Music Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge is in hospital after being diagnosed with coronavirus. This comes 15 days after he held a party to celebrate his 60th birthday, with the likes of Apple CEO Tim Cook and Apple's senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, Eddy Cue, present.

Symptoms of coronavirus – shortness of breath, coughing, and a high temperature – might not appear until around 14 days after infection, leaving open the possibility that the music executive has contagious during his party, according to a Variety report.

Cook and Cue weren't the only big names present for the event, with veteran music manager Irving Azoff also there for the party. The same Variety report notes that the location of the event – La Quinta's Madison Club in Los Angeles – has now closed as a precaution.

Communal facilities at the Madison Club have been shut down in response to Grainge's illness, said two people familiar with the matter. This includes the lush golf course and club house, said insiders. Management at the Madison Club did not respond to Variety's request for comment.

There's no suggestion at this time that anyone else has been infected as a result of the Lucian Grainge party, but given the highly contagious nature of coronavirus, it's likely all those in attendance will be seeking tests today.