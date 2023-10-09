One of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days savings is already live — get $300 off a JBL 700 soundbar now

Amazon's Big Deal Days event doesn't officially start until October 10, however, one of the best soundbar deals from JBL is already live, saving you a whopping $300 on its usual price of $899.

With built-in Wi-Fi for AirPlay and a 10-inch wireless subwoofer, it's the perfect companion to the Apple TV 4K and the only soundbar you should be considering during this week's event.

JBL Bar 700 — $300 off

JBL Bar 700: 5.1-Channel soundbar | $899 $599 at Amazon Dolby Atmos on Deck This potent package delivers 5.1-channel surround sound with Dolby Atmos thanks to its nifty detachable speakers. It has built-in Wi-Fi for AirPlay and Alexa Multi-Room Music. The powerful 620W system and 10" subwoofer will bring any movie or TV to life. Price Check: Best Buy - not available | B&H Photo $599

Should you buy the JBL Bar 700: 5.1-Channel soundbar?

JBL is a household name in audio entertainment and home theater. The Bar 700 sits in the mid-range of JBL's Dolby Atmos-enabled Bar series. If you invest, you're going to get immersive 3D sound that will put you right at the heart of the action no matter what you're watching. The 620W of power will be enough to satisfy even the largest room, and the separate subwoofer will take care of all your low-end needs. It also comes with a handy remote.

The party piece, however, is the two detachable surround sound speakers that are wirelessly connected and battery-powered. This means you can deploy them for your movie-watching before returning them to their docks to charge and reduce clutter. As mentioned, it also supports AirPlay so you can stream music seamlessly from any Apple device including your iPhone or iPad, and it'll sync up with other AirPlay devices such as HomePod for multi-room streaming, too.

With 33% off its usual price, this is by far the best price we've seen on the JBL Bar 700, now just $599. If that's still too steep for you, the JBL Bar 500 is also 33% off and now just $399 for a system that's almost as powerful and boasts many of the same features.