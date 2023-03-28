The Apple TV now has a vital feature for epilepsy sufferers
It'll change how some scenes are displayed on your TV.
While Apple TV software updates aren't known for adding fancy new features, the tvOS 16.4 release has brought with it one very important addition.
Apple recently released tvOS 16.4 to the public after a weeks-long beta program, and while it isn't what anyone would call laden with features, one accessibility feature will surely be well received by epilepsy sufferers around the globe.
According to the software's release notes, owners of the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD can now use a feature that is designed to reduce the severity of seizure-inducing portions of content.
A more accessible Apple TV
Apple's tvOS 16.4 release notes (opens in new tab) don't go into great detail about the new feature, but they do confirm that it exists.
"This update adds Dim Flashing Lights, an accessibility option to automatically dim the display of video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected," the release notes say.
Those same release notes go on to add that the update also includes performance and stability improvements, but that's as granular as they get. If you've been battling with some kind of bug or issue, update to tvOS 16.4 and cross your fingers that this update has fixed whatever was going on.
This latest update arrives not too long after tvOS 16.3.3 which itself dealt with one particularly irritating bug. That bug saw some people's Siri remotes refuse to stay connected to the third-gen Apple TV 4K box, something that must have been maddening to try and deal with.
The tvOS 16.4 update is now available for download and you might already have it installed if you have automatic updates enabled. If not, you can of course download it manually.
While the Apple TV hardware is among the best in terms of streaming devices, it isn't cheap. Thankfully there are tons of Apple TV alternatives to be had for much less, too.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.