Apple's long-rumored 'HomePod with a screen' gets an update, but it's not coming anytime soon

Apple's HomePod with an iPad-like screen attached is still in development, but it doesn't look like it's coming anytime soon.

That's the latest from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman's latest Power On newsletter, which says that Apple continues to work on new ways to combine its devices.

"There was a device that would combine the Apple TV, FaceTime and HomePod in one system, as well as a HomePod with a screen that swivels like a robotic arm", Gurman explains, also noting "Apple also has explored making iPad-like smart displays that could be magnetically attached to a wall."

Sadly, we shouldn't expect any of the above anytime soon. Gurman doesn't believe Apple has made enough progress on any to expect them soon and notes indecision on Apple's part about how to best approach building its smart home product line.

Despite iOS 17.4's beta suggesting a new HomePod with a display could be on the cards, Gurman doesn't believe the mythical device will launch anytime soon.

Apple could look to take on the Echo Show (Image credit: Amazon)

Where is Apple's smart speaker with a screen?

Gurman does note that Apple is sounding out some suppliers about the concept, notably China's BYD which helps manufacture some iPads, and the project is being helmed by Apple executives Matt Costello and Brian Lynch. Still, the report suggests we'll be waiting until 2025 at the earliest.

The reported smart hub that would add a tablet-like display onto a HomePod-style smart speaker has seemingly been in the works for years. The idea would be to allow for FaceTime calls via the speaker, as well as potentially tying in with Apple TV.

Rivals such as Amazon's Echo Show offer similar functionality, but for the time being you'll need to use the iPhone's StandBy mode for a similar experience within the Apple ecosystem.

For more from Gurman, be sure to check out the latest wearable tech Apple is reportedly looking into, including AirPods with cameras.