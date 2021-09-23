Apple's new iPhone 13 devices will launch tomorrow and bring a new feature with them — Cinematic mode will offer an effect similar to that of Portrait mode, but this time it will be applied to video. Apple has already shown off some impressive examples of what Cinematic mode is capable of and now videographer Jonathan Morrison has done the same.

By creating a video showing Julia Wolf singing Falling In Love, Morrison was able to show how Cinematic Mode copes with various lighting conditions and plenty of movement. It's pretty good for the most part, but it's clear Apple still has some work to do if it wants to improve the look of Cinematic mode videos.

Check it out.