Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) introduced new bells and whistles across its many platforms, including macOS. The newly titled macOS Monterey won't be remembered nearly as fondly as the game-changing macOS Big Sur, which it will eventually replace. And yet, there are a few things that stand out about the new macOS that's set to arrive this fall. At least as presented, seven Monterey features look the most exciting. Whether these are the best new features isn't yet known and will depend on how each is developed during the beta season. Safari changes

Web browsers are not sexy, and Safari is no exception. And yet, without browsers, we'd be cut off from the world. With macOS Big Sur, Apple made numerous changes to the native Safari app, including adding a start page and improved performance. Additional changes have now been made with macOS Monterey, which starts with the new tab bar design. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Created to take up less space, the new tab bar takes on the color of the website you're browsing and also extends each page to the edge of the Safari window. There are also floating tabs that have been combined with a Smart Search field. Together they give you access to additional Safari features with a click of a tab. With tab groups, you can save and organize tabs in a customized way. Add names to the tab groups, edit them, and switch back and forth with ease. Best of all, changes made with your tab groups extend to other Apple devices such as iPhone and iPad. FaceTime .. on Android Apple decided this was the year to make big changes to FaceTime. Among these on macOS is the introduction of spatial audio and mike mode, plus a grid view and portrait mode. The biggest charge: You can now invite Windows and Android friends to a FaceTIme session. And like on every Apple device, the session is encrypted and secure. AirPlay to Mac In macOS Monterey, AirPlay has finally come to Mac. You can share, play, and present content from another Apple device to your computer with it. You can also mirror or extend your display as needed. Your Mac can also (finally) act as an AirPlay speaker. Focus

The typical day for many is filled with personal, work, and sleep time. Now, thanks to Focus, you can assign notification settings based on what you're doing at a given time. This way, for example, you can concentrate on work or have a romantic dinner without interruption. You can create a Focus schedule on Mac and your Apple mobile devices. Universal Control Mac and iPad get ever closer each year, and macOS Monterey and iPadOS 15, respectively, are no exception. With Universal Control, you can use a single keyboard, mouse, or trackpad and move back and forth between multiple devices. You can even drag and drop content from one Mac to another. And because this is Apple, Universal Control requires no additional set-up. Just put the devices next to each other. Shortcuts for Mac