Is my Apple Watch compatible with watchOS 4?

Wondering whether your Apple Watch is compatible with watchOS 4? Here's what you need to know.

You've got an Apple Watch, and you're wondering whether your Apple Watch will be able to download the update when it arrives on September 19. You want to be able to use all of the new features, including improvements to activity and health monitoring, the new Siri face, and more.

The short answer is yes, your Apple Watch will run watchOS 4.

The longer answer is this: Every Apple Watch made to date, from the original that launched in 2015 to the Series 3 coming out on September 22, is compatible with watchOS 4. However, in order to download watchOS 4, you'll need an iPhone running iOS 11. So really, the question that you should be asking is whether or not your iPhone will run iOS 11.

iOS 11 requires an iPhone with an A7 system-on-a-chip or newer, so that's iPhone 5s and up. Here's the complete list of iPhones that will run iOS 11, and thus allow you to download watchOS 4:

iPhone 5s

iPhone SE

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

Additionally, the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X will also run iOS 11 at launch.

Apple will release watchOS 4 on September 19.