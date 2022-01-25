We've heard stories of Apple Watches helping to save lives repeatedly in recent years but they always bear repeating — the more people that know about things like fall detection, the more lives can be saved. And it's Apple Watch's fall detection that saved the day here, too.

According to a Metro report, Joe Plumb was happily going about his day and felt fine — until he woke surrounded by paramedics. Unbeknownst to him, he'd passed out and hit the deck. It's then that the Apple Watch set about its business.

It was a typical lazy Sunday in November, from what I remember. I was doing the housework and getting sorted for the week ahead. It was going smoothly until the next thing I knew, I had a full team of paramedics calmly working around me as I slowly regained consciousness.

After the fall, believed to be related to Plumb's diabetes, the Apple Watch called paramedics and also sent a notification to his emergency contact as well.

The watch's fall detection setting was the hero of the hour. This feature can notice if you've fallen, and if you don't seem to move immediately it will give you five seconds to respond to a prompt onscreen. After, it sounds an alarm and alerts emergency services, as well as your designated emergency contacts. It also forwards your location and medical ID to the control room with your full details, including any medication you're taking.

Anything could have happened if it wasn't for Plumb's Apple Watch and he was obviously in no state to call for help himself. That's why Apple Watches are so important, especially for people who live alone and are a fall risk for whatever reason.

Thankfully, after two hours of pumping him with glucose, paramedics were able to ensure Plumb made a full recovery.

Here's how to set up fall detection on your own Apple Watch. You never know when it could come in useful. It really is one of the best Apple Watch features that we all hope we never have to use!