A Texas woman says that her Apple Watch saved her life by calling emergency services after she slipped and fell in a hotel room. The watch called for help because the woman had previously set the Fall Detection feature up — and now she wants to make sure more people do the same.

Speaking to local news, Bayla Belle Christianson says that she slipped and fell, knocking herself unconscious after colliding with a hotel room dresser.

"I lost my balance, tripped and then fell face first into the hotel room dresser," she said. "And I actually knocked myself completely out. And so I was not moving for over a minute. And what happened was my Apple watch, I had just set up fall detection this Thanksgiving, even though I've had this for about a year, and because it didn't move because it detected the hard fall. And then I didn't move for 60 seconds. It actually called 911."

Apple's Fall Detection feature waits 60 seconds after detecting a fall and initiates a call to emergency services if no movement is detected. It's been credited with helping save lives numerous times over the years and Apple now leans heavily into Apple Watch's lifesaving abilities. Apple even recently launched an ad all around Apple Watch and 911 calls.