By now, my iPhone X looked pretty bad. It had micro scratches everywhere, presumably from its life transitioning in and out of my pocket. None were bad. But they were there, and they drove me more insane than they really ought to. I was expecting something similar with my iPhone 11 Pro. Especially after reports of scratches started to circulate soon after launch.

Apple launched iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro on Friday, September 20, 2019. And while I did end up with a phone on launch day, that isn't the one I have today. I've had this Midnight Green iPhone 11 Pro since the end of September, and I still think it's gorgeous. Even the screen, which is something that I couldn't say about my iPhone X around five months into its life.

But I've been pleasantly surprised. I noticed my first micro scratch a couple of days ago, and apart from that, it's pristine.

Now, it's important to remember that scratched displays on modern phones are difficult to avoid. To make them less likely to shatter, Apple, Samsung, and every other company have to make them softer – yes, that's an oversimplification! That, in turn, makes them more susceptible to scratches. And it's just a physics problem that we haven't yet found a way around. Maybe in the future. Who knows?

But for now, scratches are a thing we're going to have to live with. Before launch, Apple said that iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro "feature the toughest glass ever in a smartphone". That sounds like marketing spin, but maybe Apple has a point.

So I want to know – how's your launch iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro holding up?