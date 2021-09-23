Apple's iPhone 13 goes on sale tomorrow and anyone looking to get a battery pack for their new phone should consider the new myCharge MAG-LOCK wireless charger, if only because it comes in multiple colors and capacities.

Unlike similar chargers that have one capacity and maybe two colors, this thing comes in three different capacities and five different colors — perfect for matching with your iPhone color.

Charging is handled via a 5w wireless charging coil, while a USB-C port is also on offer. The capacities on offer are the standard 3,000mAh one while the middle of the road 6,000mAh option adds more bulk. The biggest of the lot will keep your iPhone running for days thanks to its 9,000mAh capacity but it's also a pretty big bit of kit, too.

Oh, and there's a video.