New security research by Talal Haj Bakry and Tommy Mysk has found that some messaging apps are mishandling data, potentially sharing details like your IP address and location with third parties. Files that you send could also end up on a third-party's server as well.

On top of all that, link previous could also download multiple gigabytes of data if the link takes a messaging app to a large file.

Link previews give the person receiving a URL a glimpse of what they will see if they tap on it. But that preview needs to be generated and if it's the receiver doing it, it could be happening on a server somewhere. And it's there where the data leak can happen.