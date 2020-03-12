What you need to know
- Humane has hired Apple VP of Engineering Rubén Caballero.
- The company has now hired at least ten current and former Apple employees.
- It is still unknown what the company will be unveiling as its first product.
Mysterious technology company Humane, which was founded by two former Apple executives, has hired yet another Apple employee away from their former employer.
Reported by 9to5Mac, Humane has hired Rubén Caballero, a Vice President of Engineering at Apple of fifteen years who served as one of the founding leaders of the iPhone hardware team. Caballero is joining Humane as a Technical Advisor according to the announcement from the company.
"Rubén's belief in Humane's mission to push computing forward, his alignment with our values of Trust, Truth, and Joy, and his excitement for our product vision is what propelled us to work together again. When it comes to the task of developing new kinds of technologies that empower people through connectivity, at scale, in the most efficient way possible, Rubén's skill set and experience are unmatched. We are thrilled to have him on board as we build the next shift between humans and computing."
Not much is known yet about what Humane plans to release, but they have been hiring quite a few engineers and executives away from Apple over the last year. According to 9to5Mac, at least ten former Apple employees have been brought on to Humane in critical roles.
The company was founded by Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno, two former Apple executives. Chaudhri is a designer who spent over 20 years at the company helping to design the Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, and iPhone. Bongiorno served as a Director of Software Engineering and oversaw project management for iOS and macOS.
The company's mission, according to its website, is to create "the next shift between humans and computing".
"We believe in building innovative technology that feels familiar, natural, and human. Technology that improves the human experience and is born from good intentions. Products that put us back in touch with ourselves, each other, and the world around us. Experiences that are built on trust with interactions that feel magical, and bring joy. Humane is the next shift between humans and computing. The best human experience, ever."
