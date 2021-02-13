Serial Apple leaker Jon Prosser has confirmed speculation that a mystery Bluetooth database filing spotted this week from Apple is in fact just the Apple silicon M1 chip.

As reported by MacRumors:

In late October, Apple filed an unspecified product in the Bluetooth SIG database with a "B2002" name, "Personal Computer" category, and "TBD" model number, and now the company has filed its trio of Macs with the M1 chip under the same entry. The latest MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini with the M1 chip were added to the listing on February 10, 2021. While these additions to the database rule out the possibility of the "TBD" item being an M1 Mac, the listing otherwise remains a mystery.

As MacRumors speculated, Apple often files database listings for individual components as well as products, such as the H1 chip from Apple's AirPods, meaning this could well have been the M1 chip rather than an exciting new product.

Now, Jon Prosser at Front Page Tech has confirmed these suspicions. In his most recent video, Prosser states:

As far as I know, at least according to my sources, this very mysterious B2002 device is, the M1 chip.

Prosser's delivery was way more dramatic than that, but the point still stands. Sadly, this filing isn't a surprise new Apple silicon device or an upcoming M1-powered iMac.

In tweets Friday Prosser confirmed that his sources indicate that Apple's AirTags and a new iPad Pro remain scheduled for an unveiling in March.