Listening to music is an essential component of working out for me. It's difficult to get into the zone and put the time in if I don't have some motivating tunes driving me. Swimming poses a bit of a dilemma as headphones and water don't usually mix. Cue the Naenka Runner Diver Bone Conduction Sport Headphones. These IPX8 waterproof headphones have an impressive battery life of up to 10 hours and are designed for all sports in and out of the water. They can be worn while swimming, surfing, and even snorkeling (up to five meters). They feature 16GB of storage, so you can download your favorite tunes, and listen while you work out completely phone-free.

Naenka Runner Diver Sport Headphones: Price and availability

Naenka Runner Diver Bone Conduction Sport Headphones are available on Amazon for $158 and on the Naenka website for $170. Purchase comes with the bone conduction headphones, one pair of earplugs, and a magnetic charging cable. Naenka Runner Diver Sport Headphones: What sounds good

I've reviewed a lot of different kinds of headphones, but these are my first waterproof headphones designed for swimmers. Naenka Runner Diver Headphones have an IPX8 waterproof rating and can be submerged up to five meters. I love swimming and was thrilled at the prospect of being able to listen to music while swimming laps in the pool. These headphones did not disappoint. They sound amazing underwater, even better than they do out of the water. They use a 16mm vibrating speaker and bone conduction technology. Bone conduction headphones have earpieces that sit in front of the ear, on the cheekbone. They transmit sound waves through the bones in a user's skull instead of their ear canal. They're nice for outdoor activities like running, where you want to listen to music but remain aware of your surroundings, and they sound fantastic underwater, with minimal sound leakage. Out of the water, trebles and midlines come through clearly, but the bass is a bit soft for my taste. Underwater, these have rich, amplified, well-balanced sound. I'm very impressed with the underwater sound quality. I had a blast listening to tunes while swimming and splashing around the pool.

These headphones offer Bluetooth connectivity and 16GB of internal storage, which can accommodate between 3,000 to 4,000 songs. They're compatible with MP3 and FLAC audio files, but not M4A, which is a little disappointing as many of the songs in my iTunes library are in that format. You can toggle between Bluetooth and MP3 mode by double clicking the multifunctional power button located on the left side of the headpiece. The volume buttons also serve multifunctional purposes. They enable you to answer, reject and hang up phone calls, play, pause, skip forward and back, and access voice assistant. MP3 is the only mode that works underwater. Bluetooth connectivity went in and out for me when I tried to take it swimming. Pro tip: be sure to disconnect from your iPhone before you hop in the water, or you'll get a lot of annoying connected, disconnected voice cue interruptions while you're trying to swim. These headphones are fast charging and can go from 0% to 100% in an hour and a half. They offer up to 10 hours of playback and come with a magnetic charging cable you can connect to your laptop to download your favorite audio. Naenka Runner Diver Sport Headphones: What doesn't sound good

These headphones are one size fits all, but I really wish they were adjustable. They're a touch too big for me and feel a little loose on my ears. Another issue is that they don't get super loud out of the water. This is by design, as they're meant to provide a way to listen to music while remaining aware of your surroundings. Their sound is amplified underwater though, and it's high-quality. Naenka Runner Diver Sport Headphones: Competition

Shokz OpenSwim bone conduction headphones also have an IPX8 waterproof rating and are designed with swimming in mind. They offer 4GB of internal storage, which is minimal in comparison to Naenka Runner Diver's 16GB. They're slightly less expensive but have less internal storage and a shorter battery life of eight hours.

I reviewed the MU6 Ring last year and liked its open-ear, air conduction design. Air conduction is different than bone conduction, but they share the common goal of enabling the wearer to listen to the audio while remaining aware of their surroundings. The Ring is not waterproof, so no taking it into the pool, nor does it have internal storage. Like the Naenka Runner Diver headphones, they feature up to 10 hours of playback and are half the price. Naenka Runner Diver Sport Headphones: Should you buy it?

You want Bluetooth in the water You should buy these if you want waterproof headphones. With an IPX8 waterproof rating, Naenka Runner Divers can be submerged up to five meters in fresh water and saltwater. They offer 16GB of internal storage and can hold between 3,000 and 4,000 songs. They feature Bluetooth connectivity for music streaming, as well as MP3 mode. You shouldn't buy these if you want something adjustable as they're one size fits all. Also remember that only the MP3 mode works in the water. 4 out of 5 If you're into water sports, Naenka Runner Diver Bone Conduction Sport Headphones are a must. They're designed for all activities in and out of the water, but they sound best in the water. They feature high-fidelity audio while you swim, and up to 10 hours of playback. The multifunctional buttons are easy to use, and 16GB of internal storage ensures you can download all your must-have audio and more.