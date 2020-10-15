"Nanoleaf's vision for the Shapes Line is to give users the complete design freedom to create their most personal lighting experience yet. Smart lighting is about pushing the boundaries of possibility, and that is exactly what we wanted to offer with our Shapes Line," says Gimmy Chu, CEO and Co-Founder of Nanoleaf. "With the addition of Triangles and Mini Triangles, we're allowing users to explore and combine lighting shapes like never before. Bringing together smart technology and thoughtful design, the Shapes Line leads the Smart Decor category for a lighting experience that truly has no limits."

Nanoleaf has introduced its latest entries to its Shapes line of interconnected light panels, a pair of new triangles that come in both standard and mini sizes. Both panels utilize Nanoleaf's Connect+ technology that allows them to connect together and with the company's previously released Hexagons , opening up a whole new world of design possibilities.

True to the company's commitment to make ease of use a top priority, the latest addition to the Shapes line will also include an update to Nanoleaf's signature app. A new color picker will help take the RGB experience to the next level with a bigger and more intuitive interface that enables access to a wider range of colors and added palette ratios to further tune your color selection. This includes a new dashboard for easier access to all products and the removal of any unnecessary elements to give favorite features the spotlight.

Nanoleaf has also brought over touch capabilities to the triangles that owners can use to summon favorite scenes and to play simple games. The new triangle panels continue to support the ability to display up to 16 million colors and shades of white, and they retain "classic" features like music and screen syncing capabilities.

The updated triangles, while similar to the iconic design of the Aurora panels that made Nanoleaf a household name, sport smaller corners on each end, as well as softer, rounder edges in the illuminated areas. The newest panels also use an updated connector that clicks into place and an easier to use snap-on mounting system that debuted on the Hexagon Shapes.

Like previous Nanoleaf light panels, the new triangles connect to home networks over Wi-Fi and integrate with various smart home platforms like Apple's HomeKit, Alexa, and the Google Assistant. To go along with the release, Nanoleaf is giving its own Smart Series app an upgrade, that simplifies controls and introduces a new dashboard that provides quicker access to panels within the home.

Source: Nanoleaf

In addition to the updated app, the company has announced that it will release a series of new smart light bulbs and light strips in November, under the Nanoleaf Essentials line. The company mentions that the new products will be the first smart lighting accessories that work with the Thread wireless protocol in addition to Bluetooth. Nanoleaf states that Thread offers improved reliability, a wider range of controls, and "no more dropped connections." Thread will also allow the Essentials line to connect directly to Apple's recently announced HomePod mini, and will fall back to Bluetooth if the connection fails.

The new lights also support Adaptive Lighting, which automatically adjusts color temperature throughout the day, and each support up to 16 million colors and shades of white. Pricing for the Nanoleaf Essentials line starts at $19.99 for an A19 light bulb, with the light strip priced at $49.99.

Nanoleaf's updated Shapes Triangles are available now at Nanoleaf's online store and in-store at Home Depot, with prices starting at $119.99, for a five-pack of Mini Triangles. The full-sized Shapes Triangles come in a seven-pack starter kit, which retails for $199.99, and expansion packs are also available for both sizes. The updated Nanoleaf Smarter Series app is also available now for iOS and Android.