At CES 2019, Nanoleaf announced its latest shape, coming to wall art near you. Nanoleaf Hexagons are the new six-sided, touch-enabled configuration that supports up to 500 panels by using power supplies across groups of 25. There is little information at this time about when they'll be released and for how much, but currently, you can get the Nanoleaf Canvas square starter kit, which comes with nine panels, including the control square, for about $250.

I'm a huge fan of Nanoleaf, and particularly think the Canvas panels are the company's near-perfect lighting art solution. To see the hexagonal update to an already-stellar panel design is exciting, to say the least. I look forward to seeing more about the Hexagons in the coming months.

Nanoleaf has also announced the commercial Mounting Grid for its Canvas panels, which are a more permanent solution to what comes in the box. It's a system of connectors and screws that allow you to mount the panels more securely, but also more permanently (no fun layout changes ever few weeks).

The Mounting Grid for Canvas is expected in mid to late 2019, while the Canvas Hexagons are supposed to hit the market in late 2019.

We'll keep you posted on the official release as we learn more. For now, check out Nanoleaf Canvas Squares at the company's website