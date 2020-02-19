Native Union has announced the Drop XL 3-in-1 wireless charger, complete with a detachable Apple Watch charger accessory. The whole thing comes in a gorgeous dark gray textured finish and it's available now.

Anyone with AirPods, an Apple Watch, and an iPhone will know how irritating it can be to deal with three different chargers. That needn't be the case, though. This wireless charger can charge all three at the same time and it does it all from a single wall outlet. There's even an additional USB-A port should the need to charge something else arise.