What you need to know
- The Drop XL 3-in-1 is a new wireless charger from Native Union.
- It has a detachable Apple Watch charger.
- It's available for $149.99 now.
Native Union has announced the Drop XL 3-in-1 wireless charger, complete with a detachable Apple Watch charger accessory. The whole thing comes in a gorgeous dark gray textured finish and it's available now.
Anyone with AirPods, an Apple Watch, and an iPhone will know how irritating it can be to deal with three different chargers. That needn't be the case, though. This wireless charger can charge all three at the same time and it does it all from a single wall outlet. There's even an additional USB-A port should the need to charge something else arise.
From your phone, to AirPods, to Apple Watch. Reduce clutter around your home or workspace with an expanded wireless surface and extra USB-A port to charge up to 3 devices at once, including your Apple Watch with detachable charging puck. Considered in design, the charger comes with an AC power adapter and charging cable in a complementary slate colorway to blend seamlessly in any environment. Powers AirPods and AirPods Pro, iPhone 8 or later up to 7.5W, and all Qi-compatible devices up to 10W.
The whole shebang is available for $149.99 right now as noted by 9to5Mac, although you'll have to order direct. It doesn't appear to be available in Native Union's Amazon store just yet.
