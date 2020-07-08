These days, we just seem to have so many devices to charge up at the end of the day: iPhone, Apple Watch, and maybe some AirPods. Sure, you could have three different chargers and cables to charge all of these, but that wouldn't be as convenient as having one charger for everything. With the Drop XL Wireless Charger (Watch Edition) from Native Union, you're getting just that.

One charger to rule them all Native Union Drop XL Wireless Charger (Watch Edition) Bottom line: Native Union's Drop XL Wireless Charger Watch Edition features a sleek and modern aesthetic that will blend into any home. The textured surface ensures that your devices won't move around while charging, and the charging pad has quite a bit of heft to it. The Apple Watch charging puck is detachable and attaches via USB-A, so you can also use it separately. It supports fast charging for iPhone 8 and later up to 7.5W output, and 10W for all other Qi-compatible wireless devices. Pros Charges iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously

Apple Watch charging puck is detachable

Textured surface prevents devices from moving

Hefty enough to stay in place on flat surfaces

Durable nylon braided cable with leather strap

Comes with international adapters for power adapter Cons Expensive

Single DC prong power adapter is large and bulky

Requires precise alignment to wirelessly charge devices

Apple Watch charging puck prevents two iPhones from charging (vertical orientation only) $150 at Amazon

$150 at Native Union

Set it and forget it Native Union Drop XL Wireless Charger (Watch Edition): Features

Even though this product is called the Drop XL, it's actually not that big at all. It clocks in at 3.5-by-6.73-inches and only weighs a little over a pound, so it should fit on even the smallest nightstands. The nylon braided cable also has a length of over 6.5-feet, so you should be able to reach most outlets without issue. But despite the small and compact size, you could fit two iPhones on this little charging pad, as long as you don't have the Apple Watch charging puck plugged in. But if that were the case, you would just want the regular version of the Drop XL, which is about $30 less. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo The thing that sets the Watch Edition of the Drop XL apart from the non-Watch version is the detachable Apple Watch charging puck. On the back of the Drop XL is a standard USB-A port, which is how the detachable Apple Watch charging puck plugs in. This also means that you can take that puck out and plug it into another USB-A port if you just need to charge your Apple Watch. Doing so frees up the USB-A port on the Drop XL Wireless Charger, so you can plug something else in for charging. As far as the charging puck, it's actually very sturdy. Once you plug it in (it locks in place with a click), it stays put and doesn't move at all. It's magnetic, so your Apple Watch stays in place while charging, and you can even view the time in Nightstand mode. If you have to remove the charging puck, it does take a bit of effort to pull it out — it's that sturdy.

On the top of the Drop XL is a silicone tread pattern, which helps keep your iPhone and AirPods in place as they charge. But it also has another purpose — this textured pattern also helps control the temperature, so you are getting optimum charging speed without overheating. The dark gray of the silicone tread pairs incredibly well with the black brushed aluminum at the base. At the bottom of the base are curved rubber feet at the sides, which helps prevent the Drop XL from moving around once you place it on a flat surface. With the addition of the nice heft of the charging pad, you won't have to worry about the Drop XL going anywhere. Drop XL Watch Edition looks sleek and elegant, and is a great bedside addition — just set it and forget it. The detachable Apple Watch charging puck is a nice bonus. Like pretty much all other wireless chargers, you aren't going to get the fastest charging speeds with the Drop XL. It is capable of fast charging iPhone 8 and later devices up to 7.5W output. This means about a 1% increase every two minutes. For other Qi-compatible devices, the Drop XL can do 10W output on both wireless spots. However, the Apple Watch charging puck will charge up your Apple Watch as if you were using the standard charger that Apple supplied you with, which is 5W max. The USB-A port itself, without the Apple Watch puck, can output 12W. The total output of the Drop XL Wireless is 32W. Convenience is the main factor for the Drop XL Wireless Charger (Watch Edition). It's nice to be able to charge up to three things at once with just one charger. However, you do need to be careful of alignment when it comes to the charging spots on the pad — if it is not properly aligned, your iPhone or AirPods won't charge. But once you figure out the proper placement, it becomes a matter of "set it and forget it!" A perfect bedside companion Native Union Drop XL Wireless Charger (Watch Edition): What I Like

With the Drop XL Wireless Charger (Watch Edition), my favorite part of it is definitely the detachable Apple Watch charging puck. It's incredibly convenient that it's detachable since it plugs in via USB-A, and if I don't need to charge up my Apple Watch, I can take it out and free up the port for something else. It's nice to have the option to do that. I also don't need to deal with managing the long cord of the charger that Apple provides for the Apple Watch, and can leave those in my travel bags as spares. I also love the 3-in-1 functionality of this charging pad. I have it on my nightstand, and I drop my Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods Pro on it before going to bed, and everything is charged up and ready to go in the morning. Finding the sweet spot for charging may need an adjustment period, but it becomes muscle memory eventually. At least the silicone treading prevents the iPhone and AirPods from moving during the night. And this is definitely one of the sleeker looking wireless charging pads I have around the house. The dark gray and black coloring makes it perfect for any home. Charging placement can be finicky Native Union Drop XL Wireless Charger (Watch Edition): What I Don't Like