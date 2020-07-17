What you need to know
- "Necrobarista" is available now on Apple Arcade.
- The title is a first from Route 59, a studio from Melbourne, Australia.
- Play on iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV, and Mac.
Apple continues to grow its catalog of titles for Apple Arcade. Today, the company has dropped "Necrobarista", the first title from developer Route 59. The game is described as a "3D visual novel about a supernatural Melbourne cafe where the dead spend their last night on Earth."
In a back-alley Melbourne cafe, the dead are granted one last night to mingle with the living. For Maddy Xiao—barista, amateur necromancer, and new owner of the Terminal—things couldn't be better, as long as you're not reminding her of the fact that she's got an enforcer from the notoriously uncompromising Council of Death breathing down her neck.
This is the first title from developer Route 59, a new gaming outfit from Melbourne, Australia. The studio was founded in 2016 and has been working on the game ever since.
The game is available to play on the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV, and, although it does not list so on the App Store, for the Mac as well.
"Necrobarista" is available now for subscribers of Apple Arcade and will launch on Steam on July 22. Future versions for the Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch are also planned. You can check out the launch trailer for the new game below.
It's finally here - Necrobarista launches on Steam and GOG July 22nd, 2020, featuring Melbourne's finest coffee, gossip with the dead, and an original soundtrack by award-winning composer Kevin Penkin.
Game on!
Apple Arcade
Unlimited games, one price
Apple Arcade has over a hundred premium games with more added regularly each week. There is something here for everyone, and it only costs $5 a month for all you can game!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
National COVID-19 server to use Apple and Google's API, hosted by Microsoft
The Association of Public Health Laboratories has announced it is working with Apple, Google, and Microsoft to launch a national server that will securely store COVID-19 exposure notification data.
Discord and others are down worldwide due to issues with Cloudfare
Discord appears to be down worldwide due to some kind of outage. The team at Discord has acknowledged the issue, and promises that a fix is on the way.
Apple doubles trade-in value of select Android devices for a limited time
Apple has quietly upped the trade-in price of several Android smartphones for a limited time, doubling the value of some handsets.
Carry thousands of books around with an e-reader
With the proliferation of e-readers and the enormous selection of digital books, there's no longer a compelling reason to carry paper books around with you. E-readers store thousands of books, are easier on the eyes, and cheaper than ever.