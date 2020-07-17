In a back-alley Melbourne cafe, the dead are granted one last night to mingle with the living. For Maddy Xiao—barista, amateur necromancer, and new owner of the Terminal—things couldn't be better, as long as you're not reminding her of the fact that she's got an enforcer from the notoriously uncompromising Council of Death breathing down her neck.

Apple continues to grow its catalog of titles for Apple Arcade. Today, the company has dropped "Necrobarista", the first title from developer Route 59. The game is described as a "3D visual novel about a supernatural Melbourne cafe where the dead spend their last night on Earth."

This is the first title from developer Route 59, a new gaming outfit from Melbourne, Australia. The studio was founded in 2016 and has been working on the game ever since.

The game is available to play on the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV, and, although it does not list so on the App Store, for the Mac as well.

"Necrobarista" is available now for subscribers of Apple Arcade and will launch on Steam on July 22. Future versions for the Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch are also planned. You can check out the launch trailer for the new game below.