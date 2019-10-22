Netatmo has announced that it is finally bringing HomeKit support for its Weather Station, after some serious hardware and software adjustments.

Announced over on their blog, Weather Station owners will now be able to view and interact with sensor data inside of the Apple Home app, and they'll be able to use Siri to ask about certain data.

Netatmo's Weather Station measures indoor and outdoor tempeature and humidity, as well as indoor CO2 and air quality. As 9to5Mac notes, as of iOS 13 those sensors are grouped in a single tile, but in the iOS 13.2 beta these can be ungrouped so that info from each sensor can viewed separately in the Home app.