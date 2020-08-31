Good news for those on the fence about picking up a Netflix subscription following the streamer's decision to let users watch some content free of charge. And while people can use all kinds of devices to take that content in, iPhones are a no-go. So far, nobody seems to know why.

As spotted by Gadgets360, there are some big names available for people to check out with the first episode of some big shows on offer to those who aren't yet subscribers.

Netflix is offering limited free access to several original series and movies, including Stranger Things, Murder Mystery, Élite, Boss Baby: Back in Business, Bird Box, When They See Us, Love Is Blind, The Two Popes, Our Planet, and Grace and Frankie. If you are undecided on whether Netflix is worth the monthly subscription, well, the streaming service is here to help convince you. With the free access, you'll be able to watch the full movie with all language options, though only the first episode of the first season is available for TV shows. And you don't even need a Netflix account to make use of this offer.

That's the good news, with the better news being that people can stream on all kinds of devices including Macs. The strange news is that iPhones aren't supported. And nobody knows why.

A Netflix help page for the same notes that only browsers on computers — Windows PCs or Macs — and Android devices are supported. Other platforms — iOS, smart TVs, or Fire Stick — and incognito mode are not supported.

The reason for Netflix's decision to offer free content is obvious – people get hooked on the first episode of a show and pony up for a subscription. But no iPhone?

I've reached out to Netflix to ask why and will update here when I find out what's going down.