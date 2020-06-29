What you need to know
- Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects two new iPads to be released before this time next year.
- Kuo says a new 10.8-inch iPad will arrive this year.
- A new 8.5-inch iPad mini is reportedly coming in the first half of 2021.
Apple will refresh the iPad and iPad mini lineups within the next year according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a research note picked up by MacRumors, Kuo said that the 10.5-inch iPad will be the first to land – before the end of 2020.
Unfortunately, Kuo didn't make it clear whether this will be a standard iPad or an iPad Air as you might expect given the large display. The iPad mini information is more concrete, however, with the news that it's growing from 7.9 inches to 8.5 inches perhaps suggesting a smaller bezel will be in play. That model is thought to be coming in the first half of 2021, according to the analyst.
The same research note also noted that we can expect both iPads to ship with a new 20W power adapter. We've previously seen that charger leaked as a new iPhone charger, although there is no reason that it can't do double duty.
