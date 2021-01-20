What you need to know
- Digitimes has reiterated that a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro is coming in Q1 of 2021.
- All reports point to a big display upgrade thanks to mini-LED technology.
- Previous reports have also stated an 11-inch version may also be on the way.
A new report says a brand new 12.9-inch iPad Pro is just weeks away.
Digitimes has reiterated several previous reports that a new large iPad is coming with a mini-LED display very soon. From the latest report:
Some market observers pointed out that as Apple is expected to unveil a mini LED-backlit 12.9-inch iPad Pro in the first quarter of 2021 and many other vendors will also launch mini LED-backlit devices in 2021, Macroblock, through cooperation with own-brand vendors and panel makers, will begin small-volume shipments for mini LED driver ICs in the first half of 2021 and shipments are expected to to significantly increase in second half.
The Digitimes report notes that supplier Macroblock has stepped in to manufacture RGB fine-pitch mini LED display modules and that the company is to take advantage of several mini-LED devices launching later this year.
Digitimes has doubled down on a report two weeks ago stating Apple was "expected" to unveil a new 12.9-inch mini-LED iPad Pro "possibly" in the first quarter of 2021. This new report seems to add more certainty to the previously reported time frame.
A report that followed claimed Apple will in fact launch a new 11-inch iPad Pro alongside this new 12.9-inch model. Also tipped to feature a mini-LED display, the January 7 report was the first time a rumor had suggested both sizes of iPad Pro would get an upgrade. That report further noted Apple plans to make changes internally to the device's speakers and also the speaker grille.
It has previously been rumored that Apple will hold an event on March 16, a prime candidate for any touted iPad release.
