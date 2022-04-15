Apple has debuted a new ad that shows that, in a pinch, its credit card can come to the rescue.

The company has released "Chocolate," a new ad for Apple Card that depicts someone who, already in process of eating a bar of chocolate in line, found that they went to the store without their wallet. Thankfully, they were able to use their iPhone to apply for, get approved, and use their Apple Card in minutes to avoid having to either steal or leave a half-eaten candy bar at the counter.

You can check out the new ad on YouTube below: