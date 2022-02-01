What you need to know
- A new book about Apple called After Steve comes out in May.
- The work from WSJ's Tripp Mickle is titled "How Apple Became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost Its Soul."
- The book is now available for pre-order.
A new book about Apple titled 'After Steve - How Apple Became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost Its Soul" is now available to pre-order.
Written by Wall Street Journal's Tripp Mickle, the book purports to tell "the dramatic, untold story inside Apple after the passing of Steve Jobs by following his top lieutenants—Jony Ive, the Chief Design Officer, and Tim Cook, the COO-turned-CEO", charting in the process "how the fading of the former and the rise of the latter led to Apple losing its soul."
The 512-page work will be released on May 3, 2022 but is already available to pre-order on Amazon. From the book's about section:
Steve Jobs called Jony Ive his "spiritual partner at Apple." The London-born genius was the second-most powerful person at Apple and the creative force who most embodies Jobs's spirit, the man who designed the products adopted by hundreds of millions the world over: the iPod, iPad, MacBook Air, the iMac G3, and the iPhone. In the wake of his close collaborator's death, the chief designer wrestled with grief and initially threw himself into his work designing the new Apple headquarters and the Watch before losing his motivation in a company increasingly devoted more to margins than to inspiration... Jobs selected Cook as his successor, and Cook oversaw a period of tremendous revenue growth that has lifted Apple's valuation to $2 trillion. He built a commanding business in China and rapidly distinguished himself as a master politician who could forge global alliances and send the world's stock market into freefall with a single sentence.
The book's author spoke with more than 200 former and current Apple executives as well as "key figures" from Apple's history, including Trump administration officials. It comes out in May and sounds like quite an entertaining read.
