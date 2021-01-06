Say Hello To MagsafeSource: the Hacker 34

What you need to know

  • A new AirPods concept imagines what it would be like if iPhones offered reverse MagSafe charging.

Apple's introduction of MagSafe wireless charging with the iPhone 12 lineup didn't bring reverse charging as we'd hoped, but that doesn't mean it isn't on Apple's roadmap. If iPhone 13 does offer reverse wireless charging, how cool would it be if the new AirPods supported MagSafe, too?

Very cool. That's how cool. And it's something that concept creator the Hacker 34 imagines in a new video shared to YouTube,

Magic in your ears. Introducing AirPods 3, the best-selling earbuds are back. Say hello to an all new design, new H2 chip with better sound processing and Ultra Wide Band, MagSafe reverse charge, upto 30 hours of battery life with the case, Space Gray color option and even more.

Sure, the new design, support for a new H2 chip, and a Space Gray offering would be good. But MagSafe? That's the killer app right there.

Apple is rumored to have new AirPods coming at some point this year. Current iPhones won't be able to charge them regardless, however, thanks to their lack of reverse wireless charging functionality. But who knows, maybe a future AirPods Pro and iPhone 13 combo could get the job done?