Apple's introduction of MagSafe wireless charging with the iPhone 12 lineup didn't bring reverse charging as we'd hoped, but that doesn't mean it isn't on Apple's roadmap. If iPhone 13 does offer reverse wireless charging, how cool would it be if the new AirPods supported MagSafe, too?

Very cool. That's how cool. And it's something that concept creator the Hacker 34 imagines in a new video shared to YouTube,