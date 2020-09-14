What you need to know
- There's a new AirPods Pro firmware update out.
- It adds iOS 14's new spatial audio support.
- It also brings automatic device switching as well.
Apple today released a new AirPods Pro firmware update, version 3A283, bringing with it some new iOS 14 features that we've been looking forward to. With iOS 14 installed and a pair of AirPods Pro updated to this new firmware, users can enjoy spatial audio and automatic device switching for the first time.
As MacRumors points out, multiple people have taken to social networks and the MacRumors forums to say that the update brings with it the new features. So long as you're using the latest betas, that is.
Just tried out spatial audio on my iPad. Very cool! The illusion of the audio coming from the iPad is so convincing that I actually thought at first that the sound was coming from my iPad's speakers. Had to take an AirPod out of my ear to confirm I was really hearing it from the AirPods themselves. I would really like to learn more about whatever dark magic Apple is using to pull off this illusion!
Spatial audio is likely best used in games and content like movies and TV shows, for example.
See also: pic.twitter.com/Msa8Lq2YcT— Holger Eilhard (@holgr) September 14, 2020
Automatic device switching will likely be the feature most people will notice first, with devices automatically connecting to AirPods as and when they are needed. Users will see their AirPods automatically connect to whichever device they are actively using rather than having to manually switch audio outputs. Devices will need to be signed into the same iCloud account for this to work, however.
We don't yet know when iOS 14 will be made available to the public, but the word on the street is that it will happen within days or weeks. It's worth remembering that there is no way to force AirPods Pro to update their firmware, too. They should do so automatically when they are in their charging case and connected to power.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
This video might show us AirTags and you won't believe what they're missing
We've been waiting to see AirTags for the first time. This video claims to show us Apple's new tracking pucks and they're missing one obvious feature.
NVIDIA officially acquires Arm for $40 billion in bid for AI dominance
It's official as NVIDIA is acquiring Arm Limited for $40 billion. The deal is expected to help accelerate NVIDIA's desire to be a leader in AI and earn more revenue from licensing IP to other industries chip makers like Qualcomm and Texas Instruments.
Close-up look at iPhone 12 Pro: Supposed official chassis just leaked
An Apple leaker just published a 5-second video showing what is claimed to be the official chassis of the iPhone 12 Pro.
You don't need AirPods to have AirPods — check out these copycats
AirPods and AirPods Pro are expensive and although the design was heavily questioned when they first came out, plently of other companies have started to make AirPods lookalikes. Here are the best fake AirPods you can buy right now.