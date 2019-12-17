Apple Arcade has gained another puzzle game, this time in the form of Manifold Garden. The game is available for download from the App Store now (via Cult of Mac.)

Being part of Apple Arcade the game is free, so long as your'e an Apple Arcade subscriber of course. And you really ought to be, but that's a discussion for another time.

Developer William Chyr Studio describes Manifold Garden as "Escheresque" and it's easy to see why.