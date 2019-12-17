What you need to know
- Manifold Garden is now available in the App Store.
- It's an Escheresque puzzler that breaks my brain.
- But it's already hooked me.
Apple Arcade has gained another puzzle game, this time in the form of Manifold Garden. The game is available for download from the App Store now (via Cult of Mac.)
Being part of Apple Arcade the game is free, so long as your'e an Apple Arcade subscriber of course. And you really ought to be, but that's a discussion for another time.
Developer William Chyr Studio describes Manifold Garden as "Escheresque" and it's easy to see why.
Explore a beautiful Escheresque world where the laws of physics are different. Geometry repeats infinitely in every direction, and falling down leads you back to where you started. Manipulate gravity to change your perspective and see the world in new ways. Master the rules of the universe and restore a barren world with vegetation and life.
Just check out the trailer to see what they mean.
Apple Arcade subscribers should probably just take this for a spin and see how they find it. After all, what is there to lose? Manifold Garden is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac as of today.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple's Toronto Fairview Mall store to almost double in size
Apple has plans to make changes to its existing Fairview Mall Apple Store in Toronto that will eventually make it almost twice the size.
Apple is said to be considering a new corporate lease in Pittsburgh
Apple has its eye on a new 90,000-square-foot office space in Pittsburgh, according to a new report.
Apple patent reveals under-display fingerprint scanner
Apple has been awarded a patent for an optical fingerprint reader that could one day be used for an under-display fingerprint reader in the iPhone.
Fantasy RPG 'Guildings' debuts on Apple Arcade along with six other titles
Here's our complete list of all the games available on Apple Arcade and what's confirmed to be coming in the future.