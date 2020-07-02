Apple is offering new Apple Card users $50 in Daily Cash when they pay for an Apple Service.

As noted by 9to5Mac:

Apple is offering another $50 bonus for new Apple Card users in July, following the Walgreens special offer last month. This time, the bonus is guaranteed after signing up for any Apple service, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, App Store, and more.

Apple's website notes the deal for new customers stating:

Get a new Apple Card and enjoy $50 the first time you use it to pay for an Apple Service for a limited time. Includes Apple Music, TV+, App Store purchases, and more.

The promotion will run for the month of July, and is, of course, subject to getting credit approval for an Apple Card. The offer is valid for new Apple Card holders who open an account between July 1 and July 31 of this year, and who make any purchase from Apple services within 30 days of opening the account. It's limited to one offer per account, and you get the $50 as Daily Cash. If you don't have an Apple Cash card, you can get the Daily Cash applied as credit on your statement.

Apple yesterday extended its Apple Card assistance Program through July, enabling customers to defer their payments interest-free if they are unable to pay their bill because of financial constraints caused by COVID-19.

Apple also recently launched a new Path to Apple Card initiative which is designed to help users who have previously been declined for Apple Card get approved using a fourth-month program.