What you need to know
- Apple has an offer for new Apple Card users.
- New cardholders can get $75 Daily Cash Back on a $75+ purchase at Nike.
- The purchase must be made in the first 30 days of card ownership.
If you are planning on making a purchase at Nike and have also thought about picking up Apple Card, Apple and Nike have a pretty solid offer for you.
Apple has just launched a new promotion for Apple Card that offers new cardholders $75 Daily Cash if you make a purchase of $75 or more at Nike in the first 30 days of having your card.
You can make the purchase on the Nike.com website, on the Nike app, or at any Nike store in order to take advantage of the promotion. You must, however, open your Apple Card by November 15 in order to be eligible. Apple also notes that "3% Daily Cash is not available at Nike-branded stores outside the United States," a not surprising fact since Apple Card is still limited to residents in the United States.
Opening your Apple Card isn't the only time you can earn Daily Cash with Nike. The company is one of the merchants that participate in elevated rewards with Apple Card, offering 3% Daily Cash with every purchase.
You can check out the full terms and conditions for the promotion below:
Subject to credit approval. Valid only for new Apple Card holders who open an account 10/15/20 through 11/15/20, and spend $75 or more at any Nike store, Nike.com, NikeAdventureClub.com, or Nike mobile apps in the U.S. using Apple Card with Apple Pay within 30 days of opening an Apple Card account. Limit one offer per account. Purchases made during the promotional period and shipped afterwards may not be eligible for the $75 cash back. Returns of qualifying items purchased during the offer period may impact your cash back. $75 cash back is earned as Daily Cash and is transferred to your Apple Cash card after $75 worth of transactions have posted to your Apple Card account. If you do not have an Apple Cash card, Daily Cash can be applied by you as a credit on your statement balance. Daily Cash is subject to exclusions, and additional details apply. See the Apple Card Customer Agreement for more details. 3% Daily Cash and $75 cash back offer are not available at Nike branded stores outside the United States. Issued by Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Salt Lake City Branch.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
DJI unveils new Ronin RS 2, RSC 2 gimbals
DJI has unveiled new gimbals for its DJI Ronin series, the RS2, and RSC 2.
iPhone 12 Pro benchmarks show big leap in performance over iPhone 11 Pro
Despite some erratic results, early iPhone 12 Pro benchmarks show a big jump in performance on the previous year's models.
iPhone 12 pre-orders gone in 45 minutes in Taiwan
Despite reporting much higher inventory than previous years, Taiwanese carriers report that iPhone 12 pre-orders sold out in just 45 minutes.
A mirrorless camera will make your perfect shot even better
So you’re on the hunt for a mirrorless camera: Where do you start?!