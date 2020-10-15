If you are planning on making a purchase at Nike and have also thought about picking up Apple Card, Apple and Nike have a pretty solid offer for you.

Apple has just launched a new promotion for Apple Card that offers new cardholders $75 Daily Cash if you make a purchase of $75 or more at Nike in the first 30 days of having your card.

You can make the purchase on the Nike.com website, on the Nike app, or at any Nike store in order to take advantage of the promotion. You must, however, open your Apple Card by November 15 in order to be eligible. Apple also notes that "3% Daily Cash is not available at Nike-branded stores outside the United States," a not surprising fact since Apple Card is still limited to residents in the United States.

Opening your Apple Card isn't the only time you can earn Daily Cash with Nike. The company is one of the merchants that participate in elevated rewards with Apple Card, offering 3% Daily Cash with every purchase.

You can check out the full terms and conditions for the promotion below: