Apple's Developer Transition Kit (ADK) is an iPad Pro's A12Z SoC stapped to a Mac mini chassis. Yes, there's more to it than that, but for benchmarking purposes, it's as much as we need to know. After performing valiantly in benchmark tests run under Rosetta emulation, we now know how quickly that machine can run native Mac apps and it's very promising indeed.

When Geekbench was under emulation, the DTK managed scores in the ballpark of 800 for single-core and 2600 for multi-core. Decent to be sure. Mouth-watering? Maybe not.

Now, feast your eyes on some native numbers shared by 9to5Mac. This is an iPad app, running on the DTK as if it was a "real" Mac app.