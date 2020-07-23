Apple has today published a new feature celebrating its Apple Distinguished Educator program, including a look at the life of 20 year member Dr. Carl Owens.

In the feature Apple states:

Dr. Carl Owens has been teaching his students how to harness the power of technology for 40 years, including more than half as an Apple Distinguished Educator (ADE). This year, the ADE program, which recognizes and nurtures educators who are using Apple technology to transform learning, celebrates its 25th anniversary. Owens is one of more than 3,000 educators from 45 countries who have been part of the program during that 25-year history.

Apple also spoke to a student of Dr. Owens, Dr. Michael Torrence. The piece also highlights how Owens has been using Apple products in education since 1984:

Owens has been using Apple products since he set his eyes on the first Macintosh in 1984, and he uses the full suite of Apple devices and software in his classes and at Tennessee Tech's Jeffers Learning Resource Center, which he runs. "Apple cut its teeth in education," says Owens. "In the beginning, before the iPhone or iPad, Apple was the company that had a computer that enabled educators to become greater than what they ever knew they could be."

Dr. Owens has laid a foundation of working from home, by championing remote work for years, something that has stood Tennesee Tech University in good stead during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Owens plans to retire at the end of this school year.

