What you need to know
- Apple is out with its latest Apple Pay promotion.
- The new promotion offers savings at Panera and Jimmy John's.
- The promotion is good until Monday, April 25.
The latest Apple Pay promotion is here and it's all about saving on eating out.
In an email to Apple Pay customers, Apple is offering exclusive offers with Jimmy John's and Panera Bread when you shop with Apple Pay between today and Monday, April 25. The offers are good when you shop on each company's website as well as on the Jimmy John's and Panera Bread app. You can even earn the reward at Panera with the in-store kiosk.
Order ahead with Apple Pay. Ready when you get there. Use Apple Pay for exclusive offers on tasty meals, through April 25.
Below are both offers in more detail:
- Jimmy John's: Earn a free drink when you spend $10 or more with Apple Pay and Freaky Fast Rewards®
- Panera Bread: Get $2 off the new Chef's Chicken Sandwiches with promo code APPLEPAY in app, on the web, or at the kiosk
Both of the offers require you to use Apple Pay when making a purchase. Panera Bread's offer also requires that you to enter the promo code APPLEPAY at checkout. Make sure you remember the requirements in order to get the deal.
Both of the promotions are available starting today and will expire on Monday, April 25. Below are the full terms and conditions of each other:
Jimmy John's: Only at participating locations that accept Freaky Fast Rewards®. Must use Freaky Fast Rewards® to place one (1) qualifying order with a minimum subtotal of $10 (after discounts and before taxes and fees) paid with Apple Pay, and to be delivered or picked up between April 19 and April 25, 2022. Limit one (1) reward per day per Freaky Fast Rewards® account. Reward must be redeemed within seven days of earning.
Panera: Purchase required. From April 19 to April 25, 2022, receive $2 off one (1) Signature Take or Spicy Take whole chicken sandwich as an entrée or as part of a You Pick Two® combination meal. Only valid on online orders (panerabread.com, Panera Bread app, and kiosk) at participating U.S. Panera Bread bakery cafes. Must make purchase with Apple Pay payment method using promo code APPLEPAY at checkout. Not valid on catering orders or on orders placed on third-party delivery sites. Not valid with any other coupon or offer. Promotion may expire without notice due to error, fraud, or other unforeseen circumstances. While supplies last. Other restrictions may apply.
