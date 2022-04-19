The latest Apple Pay promotion is here and it's all about saving on eating out.

In an email to Apple Pay customers, Apple is offering exclusive offers with Jimmy John's and Panera Bread when you shop with Apple Pay between today and Monday, April 25. The offers are good when you shop on each company's website as well as on the Jimmy John's and Panera Bread app. You can even earn the reward at Panera with the in-store kiosk.

Order ahead with Apple Pay. Ready when you get there. Use Apple Pay for exclusive offers on tasty meals, through April 25.

Below are both offers in more detail:

Jimmy John's: Earn a free drink when you spend $10 or more with Apple Pay and Freaky Fast Rewards®

Panera Bread: Get $2 off the new Chef's Chicken Sandwiches with promo code APPLEPAY in app, on the web, or at the kiosk

Both of the offers require you to use Apple Pay when making a purchase. Panera Bread's offer also requires that you to enter the promo code APPLEPAY at checkout. Make sure you remember the requirements in order to get the deal.

Both of the promotions are available starting today and will expire on Monday, April 25. Below are the full terms and conditions of each other: