The latest Apple Pay promotion is here and it's all about saving on your next road trip.

In an email to Apple Pay customers, the company announced that its latest promotion for Father's Day will offer savings at HotelTonight, Jimmy John's, Wawa, and more. All of the offers are good starting today and will last through Wednesday, July 15.

The offers are good when you shop on each company's website or through their app (if they have one).

Use Apple Pay for exclusive offers on food, hotels, parking, and more. Now through July 13.

Below are both offers in more detail:

HotelTonight: 10% off your hotel reservation when you make a purchase in app with promo code APPLEPAYHT

Jimmy John's: $2 off a sandwich for next time when you order ahead with Freaky Fast Rewards® and Apple Pay

ParkWhiz: $4 off each of your next four parking reservations of $4 or more using promo code APPLEPAY4

SONIC Drive-In: 50% off a SONIC Blast for your next order in app with Apple Pay

Wawa: $5 off when you spend $20 or more using mobile order in app with promo code APPLEPAY

Some of the offers require you to use Apple Pay when making a purchase. Some of them also require that you enter a specific promo code at checkout, so make sure you remember the requirements in order to get the deal you're looking for.

All of the promotions are available starting today and will expire on Wednesday, July 13.