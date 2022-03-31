Apple says that, due to safety concerns, visitors will need to make a reservation in order to get into the store on opening day. The company says that reservations can be made on the store website starting on 8:00 AM on April 7.

The largest Apple Store in Korea is coming soon to the heart of Myeong-dong, where people from all over the world continue to visit, in the heart of splendid Seoul. Through this store, we aim to provide a source of inspiration that is open to all, where imagination and creativity are constantly springing up. Apple Myeong-dong, a place where you and us can communicate and inspire each other. With everyone's sparkling ideas, a brightly shining place awaits you.

We would like to welcome everyone, but the most important thing is safety. Therefore, visits to Apple Myeong-dong on Saturday, April 9 are by reservation only, and the number of people in the store is limited.

Reservations can be made on this page from 8:00 am on April 7th.