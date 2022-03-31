What you need to know
- Apple has announced that Apple Myeongdong will open in South Korea on April 9.
- The store will be located in the heart of Seoul, South Korea.
It looks like Apple's latest retail location in South Korea is opening next week.
In an update to the store's website (translated via Google Translate and spotted by Michael Steeber, which will be called Apple Apple Myeongdong, the company now says that the store will open on Saturday, April 9. The store page, in addition to including a promotional video showcasing art made for the store opening, also features wallpapers that can be downloaded for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
Apple says that, due to safety concerns, visitors will need to make a reservation in order to get into the store on opening day. The company says that reservations can be made on the store website starting on 8:00 AM on April 7.
The largest Apple Store in Korea is coming soon to the heart of Myeong-dong, where people from all over the world continue to visit, in the heart of splendid Seoul. Through this store, we aim to provide a source of inspiration that is open to all, where imagination and creativity are constantly springing up. Apple Myeong-dong, a place where you and us can communicate and inspire each other. With everyone's sparkling ideas, a brightly shining place awaits you.
We would like to welcome everyone, but the most important thing is safety. Therefore, visits to Apple Myeong-dong on Saturday, April 9 are by reservation only, and the number of people in the store is limited.
Reservations can be made on this page from 8:00 am on April 7th.
Once opened, Apple Myeong-dong will be the third Apple Store in South Korea. The company already has two other locations in the country: Apple Yeouido and Apple Garosugil.
