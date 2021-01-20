Apple's Beats Flex headphones are now available in two new colors, previously teased at their release last year.

As spotted by 9to5Mac, the new colors, Smoke Gray and Flame Blue, are now available alongside the original Black and Yellow colors.

Apple announced its new Beats Flex headphones quietly alongside the iPhone 12. They cost just $49 and feature Apple's W1 chip for speedy connection, better range, and less dropouts. They have magnetic earbuds for security when you aren't using them, and up to 12 hours of listening time, as well as Fast Fuel for 1.5 hours of charge in just 10 minutes.

From our Beats Flex Review:

The W1 chip makes these headphones worth every penny, hands-down. For just $50 you get all of the conveniences of Apple brand headphones without paying the higher price. Now that more of us are working from home and going to school remotely, a good pair of earbuds or headphones is invaluable. Beats Flex provide the technology you need for a good price.

With the arrival of Beats Flex Apple brought an end to its urBeats 3 earbuds. A great option for anyone who wants a cheap pair of wireless headphones with Beats branding, the Flex are a bit of a letdown when it comes to sound quality: