In November, Apple announced that it had broken ground on its 133-acre campus in Austin, Texas that will eventually house over 15,000 employees. The campus was the result of Apple's search for a $1 billion new campus for the company. While Apple did not engage in a public bidding mess like Amazon, some details had come out over the course of the search that North Carolina was a potential location for the company's new location.

Reported by MacRumors, new details have come out about why Apple may have passed on the state in favor of Austin for the new campus and why the company might not be finished with North Carolina just yet.

WRAL in Raleigh, North Carolina has reported that, when Apple had announced in December 2018 that the campus would be built in Texas, it came as a shock to the Governor of North Carolina. That May, sources had said that a North Carolina campus was all but a "done deal", even reporting that the new campus would be located in Research Triangle Park near Raleigh and Durham. When questioned as to what happened, North Carolina Senate Majority Leader Harry Brown speculated that information about the potential deal might be what killed it.