Privacy-oriented search engine and browser outfit DuckDuckGo has shared a new ad that highlights how it works to protect users from having their data collected by other companies, including Google.

The new ad, which is similar to one that Apple recently shared about iPhone privacy and data brokers, will air on televisions nationwide across the United States, while a radio component will also be part of the campaign.

In the new ad we see people going about their lives, using the internet on their devices. Backed by a modified version of Every Breath You Take by The Police, the ad shows that every tap, click, and search people carry out is tracked by companies like Google. The ad then suggests that people should download the DuckDuckGo app and use that to browse the internet instead, using its built-in privacy tools to block trackers at the source.